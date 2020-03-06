The Shilla Jeju Holds 3D Dinosaur Island Kids Program 'Jurassic Class'

The Shilla Jeju has introduced a new play area that applies responsive augmented reality technology to dinosaurs, always beloved by children. This year, Jurassic Class, which was widely popular with children last year, incorporates Interactive Media Art, which changes the story and the result according to the choice of the user. The 3D Augmented Reality experience game, Dinosaur Island, where the terrain changes as children touch and build up the sand, allows them to make a volcanic island from the era of dinosaurs with real sand to stimulate kids’ imagination. There is also a game of throwing balls at dinosaur images on the screen for kids to compete with friends and participate in active movements, as well as tactile experience of assembling dinosaur figures using wooden crafts.

In addition, children can also encounter velociraptors from the movies.

The Shilla Jeju prepared an exhibition of the popular dinosaur, from the film about Jurassic dinosaurs. The name "velociraptor" means "swift seizer," and is an agile dinosaur with high intelligence. 'Jurassic Class' will be held at Weolla Hall for two hours each day at 10 am and 3 pm until March 1st.

The Shilla Jeju also offers an illusion magic show called Magical Fantasia for free.

The show performs illusion magic (the magic that creates a fantastic world for the viewers’ experience) every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday until 8:30 pm for about 70 minutes. In the spectacular show led by Korea’s top magician Choe Hyeong-bae, an actor who disappeared reappears in a flash, and a magician who is tied down performs an escape stunt. There is also a special magic sequence prepared to make your wish come true in the new year. Before entering the magic show, audience will briefly write down the wishes you want to achieve with your loved ones in 2020 on a postcard prepared at the entrance, put them in an envelope, which begins their participation.

If you are a member of ‘Blue Membership,’ a paid membership of the Shilla Jeju, you can spend fulfilling winter vacation with your child by participating in a job experience activity.

Customers taking advantage of the Room Pass or Room Only discounts offered to Blue Club or Premium Blue members by March 31 will receive a two-day admission ticket to KidZania, a job experience theme park. This is offered to the first 100 teams. You can choose between Seoul or Busan, and the ticket admits two-person families with one adult and one child. “We are providing familiar and educational content for children who are savvy with IT devices,” said an associate at the Shilla Jeju. “We plan to showcase various programs for everyone in the family to enjoy in winter,” the hotel added.