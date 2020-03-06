JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2020.3.6 16:16
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
NewsLocal news
JDC Continues Support for Multicultural Families
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2020.02.17  21:19:42
페이스북 트위터

The Jeju Free International City Development Center signed a business agreement with the Jeju City Multicultural Family Support Center and Seogwipo City Multicultural Family Support Center to promote the '2019 JDC Multicultural Family Support Project' at the JDC headquarters on December 24.

Through agreements, the JDC and the Support Centers will cooperate in the operation and support of marriage immigrant employment programs, single-parent family communication programs to improve relationships among multicultural families, and historical and cultural survey programs inside and outside Jeju for multicultural families in the province.

JDC plans to provide customized support that suits the needs of multicultural families in Jeju through the support project. They offer a variety of programs to strengthen the independence of multicultural families and the development as viable members of the community. JDC will provide 100 million won for the two institutions.
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트