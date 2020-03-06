JDC Continues Support for Multicultural Families

The Jeju Free International City Development Center signed a business agreement with the Jeju City Multicultural Family Support Center and Seogwipo City Multicultural Family Support Center to promote the '2019 JDC Multicultural Family Support Project' at the JDC headquarters on December 24.

Through agreements, the JDC and the Support Centers will cooperate in the operation and support of marriage immigrant employment programs, single-parent family communication programs to improve relationships among multicultural families, and historical and cultural survey programs inside and outside Jeju for multicultural families in the province.

JDC plans to provide customized support that suits the needs of multicultural families in Jeju through the support project. They offer a variety of programs to strengthen the independence of multicultural families and the development as viable members of the community. JDC will provide 100 million won for the two institutions.