Corona-hit Jeju Responds with Full Capacity
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2020.03.17  09:31:28
Due to COVID-19, the coronavirus from China that is sweeping the world, has now arrived in Jeju.

In spite of potential damage from the reduction of tourists, Jeju Province has been striving to contain the virus, temporarily suspending the visa waiver system and reinforcing the fever screening process for those who enter the province.

However, after the number of positive patients amplified in Daegu from the religious sect of Shincheonji, a navy soldier who returned to Jeju on the 21st has tested positive, breaching the containment of the virus. In addition, Chinese tourists who had traveled to Jeju in early February have been also diagnosed with the virus after returning home, increasing the anxiety of residents.

In turn, the direct impact reached Jeju directly, where tourism is a big part of the industries. Following the suspension of the visa-waiver system that has kept foreign tourists away, the slight increase in the number of domestic tourists had shown a glimmer of hope. With these new diagnoses, the prospect has dimmed yet again.

The Jeju Special Self-Governing Province is striving to overcome the crisis by holding daily meetings on possible countermeasures chaired by Governor Won Hee-ryong.
