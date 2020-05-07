Try Ram-Don from the Film Parasite at the Hotel

At Maison Glad Jeju, up to four guests can relax in the spacious top floor suite room as you relish the spring of Jeju. The famous “ram-dom” noodles with beef top blade cuts are presented as room service, accompanied by a bottle of Bernini Bella, a rose sparkling wine, and two glasses. If you select the menu for four guests, you can also enjoy a complimentary mini-bar that includes 2 cans of Terra beer, 2 cans of Cass beer, 3 bottles of Samdasu water, and 1 pack of black pork jerky. Room service is available from 12 pm to 10 pm. In addition, for the guests who stay for more than 2 nights during the “Early Spring” event period with this package, the hotel provides a 50% discount on breakfast at the premium buffet restaurant, Samdajeong. Furthermore, Premium and Junior Suite guests can receive a 1-level upgrade of their rooms, and the Glad Suite room guests may stay for one more night at only KRW 200,000. These upgrades may not be available depending on the reservation status. “We prepared this package with a witty room service menu for the MZ generation who enjoy vacations at luxurious hotel suites at reasonable prices,” said an associate at Glad Hotel’s marketing department. “If you are planning a trip to Jeju in the coming spring, make the best of these special offers of our Early Spring Event, which provides room upgrades and a 50% discount for breakfast."