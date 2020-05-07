Jeju’s Symbols Embodied in Jeju United 2020 Season Uniform

Jeju United (hereinafter, Jeju) has revealed a uniform that embodies the pride of Jeju Island for the 2020 season. The team has signed a uniform sponsorship agreement with Puma ahead of the opening of the 2020 season. The partnership agreement is two years, from 2020 to 2021. Puma is a global sports brand founded in 1948 by Rudolf Dassler. For over 70 years, it expanded with world-famous stars such as Pele, Maradona, Eusébio, Matthäus, and Cruyff. Puma currently sponsors world-renowned teams such as Manchester City in the English Premier League, Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga of Germany, AC Milan of Serie A in Italy, and Valencia in Primera Liga in Spain. Jeju, with a huge goal of promoting to League 1 this year, has sought close cooperation with Puma to showcase a new uniform that can simultaneously improve the team's performance and accentuate the identity of Jeju Island. As a result, the 2020 season home and away uniforms captured both functionality and distinction. This uniform applies Puma's proprietary dryCELL function to quickly release heat and sweat, and has a slim design to fit the athletes' bodies for the optimal comfort and fit in any situation. In addition, the collar has been changed to a round-neck style to improve performance. The most prominent change is the design. Symbolic images of Jeju Island, including Hallasan, dol hareubang, haenyeo, tangerines, the waves, the wind, fish, palm trees, and seaweed, are added to the shoulder lines to signify the team’s unity with Jeju residents, the 12th player who always supports them generously. The away uniform has orange vertical stripes that show the strong competitive spirit of Jeju. "The new uniforms are light and comfortable to wear. It’s especially meaningful that they are decorated with the symbols of our home province along our shoulders. In unity with our residents as we put on this uniform, we will try our utmost to advance to League 1 and restore Jeju’s confidence,” said Captain Lee Chang-min.