Former Taiwanese President Ma Visits Special Exhibition Hall
Jeju Weekly
승인 2020.04.13  09:55:15
On Feb. 27th, Former President Ma Ying-jeou of Taiwan visited the Jeju 4‧3 Special Exhibition, held at the Taipei 228 Memorial Museum, and showed special interest in the similarities between the Feb. 28 incident in Taiwan and April 3 Uprising in Jeju.

On the eve of the anniversary of the Feb. 28 incident, Former President Ma visited the Taipei Memorial Museum and viewed the “International Human Rights Exhibition: April 3, Jeju” at the Special Exhibition Hall.

Due to the spread of COVID-19, Ma visited the exhibition hall wearing a mask, and listened as Researcher Cheong Nai-wei of the Memorial Museum explained the background, cause, progress, and investigative campaign of Jeju April 3 Uprising.

“Former President Ma inquired about the number of victims and the issue of compensation, and made a remark on the similarities and differences between Taiwan’s Feb. 28 incident and Jeju’s Apr. 3,” said Cheong.

Ma had won two presidential elections and served as President of the Republic of China for eight years from 2008 to 2016.

To share the painful history of Jeju’s April 3 Uprising, considered quite similar to Taiwan’s Feb. 28 incident, and to promote the value of peace and human rights Taipei 228 Memorial Museum (Director Hsiao Ming-Chih) is displaying various exhibits provided by the Jeju 4‧3 Peace Foundation from November 15 of last year to the end of April this year.
© Jeju Weekly 2009
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
