JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2020.5.7 15:21
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
NewsLocal news
Jeju Institutions Join the Rent Discount Efforts
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2020.04.13  10:34:34
페이스북 트위터

The people who suffer the most from the global COVID-19 outbreak are those who sell or operate other businesses while paying monthly rent. In fear of being infected, consumers are avoiding places where people gather, which directly hurts restaurants and markets.
Accordingly, “good landlord movement,” which provides discounts on rents, is taking off nationwide, and the buildings owned by the Jeju’s semi-public institutions are also joining the effort.

First, the rent for tenant companies in Jeju Technopark is reduced by 30% for 10 months.
Currently, 76 companies hold tenancy at the park. There are 18 Jeju Venture Maru companies, 37 Bio Convergence Center companies in Halls 1 and 2, five Digital Convergence Center companies, and 16 Lava Sea Water Center companies at Halls 1 and 2.
With Jeju Technopark’s participation in the good landlord movement, the rent burden of these tenant companies is expected to decrease from more than 37 million won to 26 million won each month. The total amount is reduced by approximately 110 million won.

Meanwhile, the Jeju Free International City Development Center is reducing the rent of tenant companies in the Elite Building, Smart Building, and Semiyang Building in Jeju Science Park by 20% for 6 months.

82 companies will receive the benefit from this rent reduction, and the price will be reduced for 6 months from April to September.
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트