Jeju Institutions Join the Rent Discount Efforts

The people who suffer the most from the global COVID-19 outbreak are those who sell or operate other businesses while paying monthly rent. In fear of being infected, consumers are avoiding places where people gather, which directly hurts restaurants and markets.

Accordingly, “good landlord movement,” which provides discounts on rents, is taking off nationwide, and the buildings owned by the Jeju’s semi-public institutions are also joining the effort.

First, the rent for tenant companies in Jeju Technopark is reduced by 30% for 10 months.

Currently, 76 companies hold tenancy at the park. There are 18 Jeju Venture Maru companies, 37 Bio Convergence Center companies in Halls 1 and 2, five Digital Convergence Center companies, and 16 Lava Sea Water Center companies at Halls 1 and 2.

With Jeju Technopark’s participation in the good landlord movement, the rent burden of these tenant companies is expected to decrease from more than 37 million won to 26 million won each month. The total amount is reduced by approximately 110 million won.

Meanwhile, the Jeju Free International City Development Center is reducing the rent of tenant companies in the Elite Building, Smart Building, and Semiyang Building in Jeju Science Park by 20% for 6 months.

82 companies will receive the benefit from this rent reduction, and the price will be reduced for 6 months from April to September.