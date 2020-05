The 9th Brigade of the Marine Corps stationed in Jeju also supported disinfection efforts. Civilians, the government, and the military forces are all doing their best to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

C1,2,3: Marines from the 9th Brigade are conducting disinfection work at S-Jungang Hospital located in Jeju-si on Feb. 12th.

C4: Marines from the 9th Brigade are disinfecting outside the funeral hall of Hanmaeum Hospital located in Jeju-si.