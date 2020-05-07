JEJU WEEKLY

Special Forces Step In to Alleviate Blood Shortage Amid COVID-19 Fears
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2020.04.13  11:18:40
The Military Special Warfare Command is actively carrying out a blood donation campaign to overcome the shortage of blood supply due to the prolongation of the COVID-19 situation.

During the month of March, in cooperation with regional Red Cross blood banks, all subordinate units, including the Command, of the Special Forces participated in the blood donation relay.

The relay of the special forces reached all the way to Jeju. The soldiers of Flying Tiger Squadron, who are undergoing tactical training in Jeju Island, are also participating in blood donations to help with the emergency blood drive in the region.

Since January 28, the early days of the outbreak, 1,200 Special Forces soldiers have donated blood, to help ease the shortage situation.

Im Gyu-nam, chief of blood donation development team at Jeju Blood Bank, said, “Due to COVID-19, group blood donations have rapidly dropped, and blood has become scarce. We are very thankful that the special force warriors who are training in Jeju donated blood for us.”
