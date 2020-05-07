According to plan, the 7th International Electric Vehicle Expo (hereafter IEVE) will be held at Jeju International Convention Center for 4 days from April 29 to May 2. However, it is possible that it will be postponed due to the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak. If the schedule changes, you can check it out on the IEVE website (www.ievexpo.org). The key topics of this IEVE include e-mobility, autonomous driving combined with artificial intelligence, and renewable energy, with the main theme of the “New Definition of e-Mobility.” In the near future, it is expected that the e-mobility industry will go beyond the scope of the existing automobile manufacturing and prevent global warming by reducing carbon dioxide and fine dust, promote human health, and further move to a shared mobility service. In response, the Organizing Committee plans to present a new specific paradigm that combines electrification, autonomous driving, and the sharing economy with the existing automobile industry through this year's event. This year's poster, which uses the color yellow, the symbol of IEVE and canola flowers that represent Jeju's spring, and the image that embodies the world of future e-mobility beyond just electric vehicles, concisely implying the expo's main theme, “New definition of e-mobility industry.” Autonomous driving is one of the old challenges in the automotive industry. It emerged as the automobile transformed into computers on wheels. One of the most important elements in autonomous driving is object recognition. In particular, safety issues such as recognizing people and avoiding collisions are the most important. For machines to acquire human judgment, learning skills are critical, which makes artificial intelligence one of the most important technologies for the success of autonomous driving. For example, how can it recognize objects that are newly created after the car is released? If the shapes of traffic lights and signs change, how should the car recognize it? Should it be recalled? The solution to this is artificial intelligence. It is also the reason why the organizing committee selected it as the other theme of the expo. Key speakers related to EVs will be invited, including Vice Chairman Gilles Normand of the Renault Group, Secretary-General Young Tae Kim of the OECD International Transportation Forum, and President Ossama Hassanein of the Rising Tide Fund.