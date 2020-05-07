Jeju Announces the 3rd Mid- to Long-Term Electric Vehicle Plan (2020-2030)

On Feb. 23rd, Jeju Special Self-Governing Province confirmed and announced the 3rd Comprehensive Mid- to Long-Term Plan (2020-2030) to Expand the Supply of Electric Vehicles and to Foster the Industry (hereinafter referred to as “the 3rd Plan”). The 3rd Plan requires the establishment of an implementation plan for promoting and vitalizing the use of electric vehicles every two years in accordance with the “Ordinance on the Promotion of Electric Vehicle Distribution and Use in Jeju Special Self-Governing Province.” In August 2015, Jeju became the first in the nation to announce a mid-to-long-term comprehensive plan for electric vehicles, followed by the 2nd Plan in March 2018, and the 3rd Plan was announced ahead of the 2nd Plan’s expiration. This 3rd Plan maintains continuity with the existing plan while presenting more specific action plans to achieve the electric vehicle sector’s goals proposed in the Carbon Free Island (CFI) Jeju 2030 Plan. Through evaluation of the existing policy objectives, the Plan takes measures to improve and supplement them, and proposes new ones by reflecting the future prospects as well as the market conditions and technological changes. In particular, this time, the quality of the plan was enhanced by expanding the participation of not only electric car experts, but the users as well. In addition, ahead of the end of the purchase subsidies for electric vehicles in 2022, it suggests preparation for the future by discovering policies and projects that require further discussion to constantly maintain the distribution of electric vehicles even after the end of the subsidies. Jeju Special Self-Governing Province has set the following three goals in the 3rd Plan. First, it proposes the target supply of electric vehicles and chargers in 2020 at 8,761 electric vehicles, including 6,627 in private/public sectors, 891 rental cars, 307 taxis, 30 buses, and 905 freight trucks. The target supply of chargers is 2,985, including 187 rapid, 2,764 slow, and 34 bus chargers, which set a realistic size and timing of the plan. Second, while aiming to create a convenient environment for using electric vehicles, the users are defined to incorporate not only local citizens but also tourists who drive electric rental cars. Since the satisfaction and positive experience of electric vehicles are linked to the purchase and repurchases, the plan intends to maintain a high level of satisfaction with their use in Jeju. The third goal is to build an ecosystem of industries that are related to electric vehicles. By linking with the supply of electric vehicles and the construction of chargers, the number of businesses and workers related to electric vehicles will be increased, thereby establishing a system of virtuous cycle that promotes the spread of electric vehicles and enhances the convenience of using electric vehicles. As an incubator for electric vehicle service and creation of new industries, Jeju will lead the discovery of various related industries. Jeju Special Self-Governing Province will invest a total of KRW 676.6 billion over the next 5 years to successfully promote the plan.