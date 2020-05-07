Jeju Public Design Competition Calls for Entries through June 5

Jeju Special Self-Governing Province announced the 10th Jeju Public Design Competition.



The 10th Jeju Public Design Competition will be divided into college/general category and middle/high school category and select excellent works on the theme, “Let's create Jeju that Communicates through Design.”



Any general participant or student who wishes to submit designs can join the competition by visiting in person or mailing the art within 5 days from June 1st to June 5th. The purpose of this competition is to raise the value and dignity of the city, to promote the R&D of Jeju design, and to create an attractive city that can communicate various stories that distinguish it from other cities through designing public facilities with their own stories.



As the interest in design continues to grow in recent years, the need for designs that consider public interest aside from aesthetic values is becoming more important. The competition is looking for designs that can enrich residents’ lives, communicates with them, and stimulates interest with stories. The criteria for strict evaluations include ▲ creativity (30 points; does it contain creative ideas and imagination?) ▲ usability (20 points; is there any usage for the design?) ▲ public value (20 points) ▲ locational importance (15 points) and ▲ economic feasibility (15 points). The winners of each category will receive the Jeju Special Self-Governing Province Governor award and a cash prize (5 million won for college and general categories, 1 million won for the highest prize in middle and high school categories).



“The award-winning designs will be incorporated into public design projects,” said Go Woo-seok, the Urban Officer at Jeju Special Self-Governing Province. “In addition to the awards, the winning designs will also be exhibited in public spaces such as the Provincial Office.” For inquiries, please contact the City Design Officer, Public Design Team at Jeju Special Self-Governing Province (064-710-3861). The address for the submission is Attn: Urban Design Officer, 64, Sindae-ro (3F, Geonseolhoegwan), Jeju-si, Jeju Special Self-Governing Province.