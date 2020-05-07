Winery Tour at the Shilla Jeju Hotel

The Shilla Jeju is offering a program to enjoy unlimited wine while strolling through the warm spring breeze and watching the stars at the Shiri bench, right underneath the sky. Starting March 14, the Shilla Jeju will host the “Starry Night Winery Tour” where you can take a stroll along fragrant spring trees and sample various wines. The Starry Night Winery Tour will take place at the 66,000-square meter garden inside the hotel. You can enjoy popular wines in a romantic atmosphere at popular “instagrammable” spots like the Shiri bench, the Secret Garden, and the Flower Terrace Garden. The origins of wines include not only France and Italy, but Chile, Australia and the United States as well. The hotel has prepared a wide range of wines for both beginners and enthusiasts. The Shiri Bench, the “closest place to encounter the sea and sky,” offers four kinds of refreshing sparkling wines. The bench is known as the most popular spot for the wine party that the hotel has hosted for over 10 years. Many guests and tourists flock here during the day for sightseeing and selfies. You can also take part in the Constellation Observation Program, which runs every night at 9:00 next to the Shiri bench. You can enjoy wine as you explore the constellations. The constellation observation program is loved by couples as well as families with children. All guests can join for free without prior application. It is canceled under difficult weather conditions, such as cloudy or rainy weather. The second tasting venue, “Secret Garden,” is located in a secret place for the winery tour participants to focus on the taste and aroma of wine privately. You can find the secret garden by walking along the path decorated with candles on the Soombi Garden trail. The hotel has prepared three kinds of white wine with floral and fruity flavors that go well with the spring garden for the guests to enjoy the sensibilities of spring nights. At the end of the winery tour, you can sip red wine at “Flower Terrace Garden” as you overlook an outdoor swimming pool surrounded by exotic palm trees. “Flower Terrace Garden” is constantly visited by guests to take selfies with its spring flowers every year. In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the hotel, the garden added not only flowers, but also a tall “bluebird tree” to recreate an atmosphere of being in the forest. The upgraded Flower Terrace Garden is decorated with colorful lights and rich red wines to grace the finale of the winery tour. At the Flower Terrace Garden, you can compare and taste five different kinds of red wine from world-famous wine regions, such as France, Chile, the United States, and Australia. The wines demonstrate a heavy body with a long finish, complementing the end of the winery tour. The Starry Night Winery Tour is operated from 7:30 pm to 11:00 pm every evening from March 14 to May 31. Winery tours (free for 2) are available to customers who purchased the Spring Blossom package. The package includes △ one night’s stay △ breakfast for two (once per night) △ spring G.A.O. program (once during the stay) and △ one Shilla eco bag.