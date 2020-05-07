JEJU WEEKLY

Seonheulgot Dongbaek-Dongsan Designated as Ecotourism Area by the Ministry of Environment for 3 Consecutive Times
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2020.04.22  17:37:20
In “2019 Evaluation of Ecotourism Areas” conducted by the Ministry of Environment, Dongbaek-Dongsan Wetlands in Seonheul-ri, Jocheon-eup, Jeju-si was designated as an ecotourism area for three consecutive times.

Ecotourism Area is a system introduced in 2013 by the Ministry of Environment to designate areas that are worthy of environmental conservation and can provide activities and education on the importance of protecting the ecosystem.

There are currently 25 ecotourism areas nationwide.

The Ministry of Environment conducted a data analysis and field survey on 23 areas between September and December last year for 12 ecotourism areas in their sixth year. Dongbaek-Dongsan Wetlands received the highest score of 89.1.

The designation lasts three years until 2022.

Once a site is designated as an ecotourism area, it will receive publicity, consulting, and budget support.

Jeju-si plans to actively develop local residents' capacity by developing and operating Dongbaek-dongsan Wetlands’ ecotourism program.

Dongbaek-Dongsan Wetlands, also registered as Ramsar Wetlands, is located in Gotjawal that preserves the ecological archetypes of Jeju's middle and mountainous areas. The site is considered to have well-preserved primitive natural properties, such as grasslands, natural caves, and wetlands.

Recognized as a rich ecological habitat, the wetlands are inhabited by a wide range of flora and fauna. They include falcons, the Class I endangered species designated by the Ministry of Environment, 10 Class II species, 6 natural monuments, as well as narrow quillworts and Jeju grapeferns registered on the IUCN Red List of globally threatened species.
