JDC- Korea International School Jeju Conduct Cooperative Preventive Measures against COVID-19
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2020.05.07  14:48:28
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Jeju Free International City Development Center (JDC) used drones to disinfect international schools in Jeju Global Education City.

In March, JDC conducted preventive measures against the virus using drones for international schools in Jeju Global Education City with Air Robo Solution, a drone company in Jeju, that expressed the wish to donate their talent.

Using drones can eliminate blind spots by measuring the subject area and disinfect wider areas with a minimum amount of disinfectants by spraying evenly.

School buildings, exteriors of dormitories, and schoolyards for four international schools, including North London Collegiate School Jeju (NLCS Jeju), Branksome Hall Asia (BHA), St. Johnsbury Academy Jeju (SJA Jeju), and Korea International School (KIS), were disinfected by drones. Volunteers from JDC Dream Sharing also contributed to the disinfection activities.

The head of Air Robo in charge of the measures said, “In an atmosphere where the anxieties among students and parents are growing due to the spread of COVID-19, we offered to provide social contribution because we can use the drones to disinfect and create safe school environments.”
