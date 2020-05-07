ICC JEJU Distributes Masks to Overcome COVID-19

On Tuesday, April 7th, the employees at Jeju International Convention Center (hereinafter referred to as ICC JEJU) participated in the “Sharing Masks to Overcome COVID-19” event to help recipients of livelihood programs, socially marginalized groups, and local commercial areas affected the virus crisis.

At the event planned for the Jungmun-dong community, ICC JEJU prepared a total of 1,000 masks. 500 of them were delivered to the underprivileged and those enrolled in the livelihood program in the Jungmun area with the cooperation of the Jungmun-dong Community Service Center, and the remaining 500 were distributed to merchants in person by ICC JEJU employees who visited commercial districts in Jungmun.

In January of last year, ICC JEJU joined the Jungmun-dong Community Center and the Jungmun-dong Community Welfare Council to sign an “Agreement for Strengthening Local Welfare.” Since then, the center has conducted various support projects that contribute back to the local community, including the regular provision of side dishes, kimchi preparation and distribution, new wallpaper project, year-end volunteer activities for the local community, year-end charitable donations to welfare centers, and regular neighborhood cleanup activities.

“We hope to give strength empower our local neighbors through ICC JEJU’s mask sharing during such difficult times due to COVID-19,” remarked CEO Kim Eui-geun of ICC JEJU. “We will continue to contribute and hold volunteer activities to bring happiness and love to Jeju residents,” he added.