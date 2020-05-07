‘Nationwide College 4‧3 Peace March’ Continues amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Despite the COVID-19 crisis, college students across the nation are continuing their online and offline activities to raise awareness on the Jeju Uprising and commemorate its victims. According to the Jeju 4‧3 Peace Foundation, which has been organizing “Nationwide College 4‧3 Peace March” since 2014 to raise the awareness and commemorate the victims of Jeju Uprising, college students across the country are joining commemorative activities in new ways including online memorials due to the influence of COVID-19 outbreak this year. The National College Student Association, Progressive College Student Net, and history and photography clubs posted banners commemorating the Jeju Uprising at student unions and off-campus bulletin boards on April 2-3. Some universities have installed memorial altars along with the flower baskets, and the banners will remain hung for an extended period until the start of face-to-face lectures depending on the situation at each campus. There is also an online movement to carry out promotional and memorial activities throughout the month of April. “Camellia supporters” for the 4‧3 Peace Foundation are holding a campaign to hand-write “April 3 is our history” and post the phrase online. The Kyung Hee University branch of Progressive College Student Net produced card news that consist of phrases, “Jeju April 3 is our history. Today, on April 3rd, let us commemorate and remember Jeju from 72 years ago,” and distributed them to their fellow students. The student association at the Jeonju National University of Education produced 18-page card news titled, “Jeju Uprising by Timeline,” and explained its history in detail. The association at Chuncheon National University of Education also encouraged to remember and commemorate April 3 through card news, “I have never forgotten you because flowers have fallen, I will never forget the day on the 72nd anniversary of Jeju Uprising.” As part of the “Nationwide College 4‧3 Peace March,” “Commemoration and Peace for Jeju 4‧3: Good Writing,” organized by Jeju National University's College of Humanities was also conducted entirely online from publicity to submission and awards. This competition, coordinated to remember the incident and commemorate the victims, received and evaluated a total of 143 works collected by March 30. One grand prize, two excellence prizes, and five honorable mentions were awarded. The winners will be reproduced into banners and posted on campus when Jeju University resumes face-to-face lectures. Those who are interested may also check the results at the official website for 4‧3 Peace Foundation.