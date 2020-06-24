JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2020.6.24
Electric Vehicle Charging Stations for the Vulnerable Begin Operations
Jeju Weekly
2020.05.17
The Jeju Special Self-Governing Province completed the installation and began operations of electric vehicle charging stations for the vulnerable groups, such as the disabled, established from the lottery fund project last year.

By investing 3 billion won in 50 welfare facilities and public facilities, the province installed 60 rapid chargers that adopted measures for the safety and convenience of vulnerable electric vehicle users.

Despite the absence of legal installation standards and specifications, the electric vehicle charging stations for the vulnerable groups were created for the first time in the nation through a consultative body consisting of electric vehicle experts, social welfare organizations, and electric vehicle users.

Also, by establishing a cooperative system with the Jeju Able Forum, wheelchair users who operate electric vehicles demonstrated to monitor whether the stations are suitable for actual use. The inadequate parts were fixed and reflected on all charging stations for increased convenience.

The province plans to continue its focus on establishing the charging infrastructure to become a leading province in not only electric vehicles but also the electric vehicle charging infrastructure, through listening to various opinions for the socially disadvantaged.

No Hui-seop, Director of Future Strategy at Jeju Special Self-Governing Province, said, “In the future, we will continue to ensure that electric vehicle charging stations for the vulnerable are promoted as a lottery fund project, and we will do our best provide welfare for enhanced convenience of the underprivileged in using electric vehicles.”

Charging stations for the vulnerable applied a universal design and can be easily and safely used by anyone regardless of gender, age, or physical capability. Currently, 112 stations in 90 locations are in operation.

The standards for installing electric vehicle charging stations for the vulnerable are as follows:

▲ Parking space for the disabled (3.3 × 5m) must be secured ▲ the gap between the car stopper and the charger are standardized ▲ the gap between the car stopper for two-way traffic when getting in and out of a wheelchair must be standardized▲ the charger control must be located lower than 1.2m ▲ convenient and lightweight to operate charging cable
© Jeju Weekly 2009
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
