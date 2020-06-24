Jeju Samdasoo Reveals Ad Campaign with IU

Jeju Samdasoo unveiled the first ad campaign with singer and actress IU. The campaign was released through TV and the brand’s social media and garnered wide attention. Consisting of two versions, the stone wall and forest trail editions, the campaign shows IU, the new model, presenting the relationship between Samdasoo and Jeju’s volcanic clusters. First, in the stone wall episode, IU hides playfully from the camera behind Jeju stone walls. After staring at a pile of volcanic clusters, one of the secrets of Jeju Samdasoo’s high quality, she asks, “Volcanic clusters, how are you linked to Samdasoo?" IU then goes on to explain the role of volcanic clusters in producing Jeju Samdasoo and its water quality. The next ad, forest trail version, features breezy IU strolling through the woods. She holds volcanic clusters in her hand and asks, “Volcanic clusters, how are you linked to Samdasoo?" then holds a bottle of Samdasoo with both hands as she smiles. Volcanic clusters are Jeju's unique resources that naturally filter the water in the process of producing Samdasoo. Jeju Samdasoo plans to promote its distinguished pure quality through the advertising campaign that focuses on volcanic clusters. This is the first time that IU featured in Jeju Samdasoo’s advertisement campaign since she was chosen as the brand’s ambassador. The teaser, released prior to the ad, garnered wide attention online. IU’s innocent and cheerful image was considered to match the rich minerals and natural vitality of Jeju Samdasoo, filtered through volcanic clusters. “IU’s refreshing and cheerful appeals and Jeju’s nature were vividly harmonized in this ad campaign," said an associate from Jeju Samdasoo. "We expect to promote the purity of Jeju Samdasoo and volcanic clusters, the natural filters, through IU, who is beloved by people of all ages," they added. https://youtu.be/RhN62pDH54Q