Jeju Shinhwa World Offers Wedding and Family Banquet Promotions

Jeju Shinhwa World, the largest complex resort in Korea, offers promotions for weddings and various family banquets.



Jeju Shinhwa World's wedding promotion will impress you with shining moments to remember with elegant services and a luxurious setting of a 5-star hotel. From large weddings that can accommodate up to 800 people to small, private weddings and outdoor weddings with beautiful views, prospective grooms and brides can choose from a variety of venues that meet their needs. By the end of this year, guests who reserve a wedding at Jeju Shinhwa World will be provided with various privileges, including lodging at a 5-star hotel and high-quality limousine services. In addition, Jeju Shinhwa World also presents promotions for special family banquets, such as children’s first birthday, an occasion to express gratitude to parents, and special engagements that promise the future. The family banquet offers a beautiful, long-lasting moment to remember with high-quality services and exquisite menus provided by star chefs in a private space where family members can enjoy special times to their fullest. You can choose from a wide variety of options depending on the desired menu and the number of guests. Take advantage of various benefits that can be only enjoyed at Jeju Shinhwa World, such as Jeju Seon, which provides delicate Korean cuisine and private space, Sky on Five Dining with beautiful views of Jeju, a gorgeous buffet dinner at Landing Dining, and Landing Convention where you can create unique events.

For more information on Jeju Shinhwa World’s wedding promotion, please visit the website (www.shinhwaworld.com) or call (064-908-6853). For more information on family banquets, call the website or call (064-908- 1200).