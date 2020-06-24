JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2020.6.24 12:10
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
NewsLocal news
Visiting Child Development Service Support for Multicultural Families
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2020.06.19  15:01:08
페이스북 트위터

The Jeju Special Self-Governing Province will promote a project called “Visiting Child
Development Service Support for Multicultural Families” from May 18 to the end of December
at the Jeju City Multicultural Family Support Center (Jeju Branch Center).
This project provides 1:1 customized language development education for children of pre-school
age (from 36 months to under six years) among multicultural families and families that returned
from overseas in eup and myeon areas, the blind spots with low accessibility and lack of service
information.

The staff in charge will visit external institutions (child care facilities, welfare centers, local
children&#39;s centers, etc.) or homes in each eup and myeon to provide 40 sessions over five months,
consisting of 50 minutes of education for children and 10 minutes of consultation for parents,
twice for each child per week.
“We hope that Visiting Child Development Service Support for Multicultural Families will be
helpful for the children to improve their basic learning skills and adapt to the local community,”
said an associate of the project.
For more information regarding the application for this service, please contact Jeju City
Multicultural Family Support Center (Jeju Branch Center ☎064-712-1140).
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트