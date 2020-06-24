The Jeju Special Self-Governing Province will promote a project called “Visiting Child

Development Service Support for Multicultural Families” from May 18 to the end of December

at the Jeju City Multicultural Family Support Center (Jeju Branch Center).

This project provides 1:1 customized language development education for children of pre-school

age (from 36 months to under six years) among multicultural families and families that returned

from overseas in eup and myeon areas, the blind spots with low accessibility and lack of service

information. The staff in charge will visit external institutions (child care facilities, welfare centers, local

children's centers, etc.) or homes in each eup and myeon to provide 40 sessions over five months,

consisting of 50 minutes of education for children and 10 minutes of consultation for parents,

twice for each child per week.

“We hope that Visiting Child Development Service Support for Multicultural Families will be

helpful for the children to improve their basic learning skills and adapt to the local community,”

said an associate of the project.

For more information regarding the application for this service, please contact Jeju City

Multicultural Family Support Center (Jeju Branch Center ☎064-712-1140).