Arario Museum to hold CI KIM solo exhibition until August 29

Arario Museum will hold the 11th solo exhibition “I Have a Dream” by CI Kim (b.1951) on the 5th floor of Jeju Tapdong Cinema from May 21, 2020, to August 29, 2021. The exhibition will exhibit about 30 pieces in diverse media, including large-scale paintings, sculptures, installations, drawings, and ready-made objects that utilize things that are discarded in daily life. One of the most important features of CI Kim's works is the reuse of old things, abandoned things, and things that people cannot bring themselves to throw away. The artist often refers to this concept as “life and soul,” which spans his entire life, from his business that brings abandoned buildings alive to the pieces that turn leftover disposable spoons and even magazine pages into artwork. His works, including the drawing of the closure sign while Arario Museum was closed due to the COVID-19 situation (2020), a poster of himself wearing a mask made 15 years ago (2005), sculptures of cemented mannequins, bronze sculptures molded from worn-out buoys that drifted to the beach near his studio, and the carpet from his studio floor with markings of his projects all show traces of the artist’s affectionate touch on the things that pass us by and are thrown away in everyday life. The title of the exhibition, “I Have a Dream” is from the title of a speech by Martin Luther King Jr. of the American civil rights movement. The portrayal of Martin Luther King Jr., actor Lena Horne, and musician Billy Taylor holding an album of King’s speech released by Detroit's Motown Records in 1963 hangs at the entrance to the exhibition hall. Kim replaced the cover of this album with the sentence “I have a dream” and drew his own face on the far left. Always aspiring for something new, he says he has strived for the dream of life and soul all his life. Whether it is a great dream for the humankind or a dream for living your own life, dreams are precious enough to pledge their whole lives. Through this exhibition, Arario Museum hopes to illuminate the small traces of everyday life in search of achieving one’s dreams. ■Exhibition Period: Thursday, May 21, 2020-Sunday, August 29, 2021

■Venue: 5F, Tapdong Cinema, Arario Museum (1261-8 Samdo 2-dong, Jeju-si, Jeju)

■Opening Hours: 10:00- 19:00 (Closed on Mondays)

■Inquiries: 064-720-8201