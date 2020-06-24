JEJU WEEKLY

International Peace Center Jeju hosts Kang Yo-bae Solo Exhibition “Geumgansan and DMZ”
Jeju Weekly
승인 2020.06.24  12:07:21
From June 1st, International Peace Center Jeju will host renowned Jeju artist Kang Yo-bae’s “Geumgansan and DMZ” exhibition at its exhibition hall.

The exhibition, which will continue until Monday, August 31st, showcases the artist’s drawings and canvas paintings from the “DMZ Exploration Project” in 2000 and those created during his return visit to Geumgangsan Mountain in 2007.

The event is attracting attention as a planned exhibition on the theme of Geumgang and DMZ by artist Kang Yo-bae, who had focused on the April 4 Uprising and led the folk art movement in Jeju, as well as for unveiling the artworks created 20 years ago from Geumgangsan Mountain and DMZ exploration at International Peace Center Jeju, an institution that globally promotes Jeju as an island of peace.

The exhibition will present a total of 56 pieces, including reminiscent canvas paintings reworked last year with acrylic, such as Guryongpok 3 and Junghyangseong, as well as various on-site sketches and drawings like Woman at Deokheung-ri Mound and People in the North.

“We are delighted that as the institution that promotes Jeju as the center of peace in Northeast Asia, International Peace Center Jeju is hosting ‘Geumgansan and DMZ’ exhibition by Kang Yo-bae, the famous folk artist of Jeju,” said Director Kim Seon-hyeon of International Peace Center Jeju. The exhibition will introduce seven paintings, including People in the North, for the first time, along with maps and notepads with records at the time of DMZ exploration will be displayed together.
