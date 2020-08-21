JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2020.8.21 16:00
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
NewsLocal news
New Jeju Space Nouveau Opens at Jeju Stone Park
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2020.07.10  10:44:39
페이스북 트위터

At Jeju Stone Park, the island’s landmark, a new space called Nouveau has opened.
Meaning “new” in French, Nouveau disassembled a traditional Jeju house and reconstructed it into a new building. The first floor is available for exhibitions, performances, and small-scale seminars, and the second floor has a café and an art shop.

Components from the traditional Jeju house, such as doors and sangseok (stone table), as well as props that exude the island’s sentiment like haenyeo’s diving suits and dongjaseok (boy-shaped stone statue), will take you back to Jeju’s past.

The first exhibition showcased the works of late Byun Shiji, called “a painter of storms.”

■Operating hours: 09:00-18:00 (Closed on first Mondays of the month)
■Address: Inside Jeju Stone Park, 2023, Namjo-ro, Jocheon-eup, Jeju-si
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트