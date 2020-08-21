New Jeju Space Nouveau Opens at Jeju Stone Park

At Jeju Stone Park, the island’s landmark, a new space called Nouveau has opened.

Meaning “new” in French, Nouveau disassembled a traditional Jeju house and reconstructed it into a new building. The first floor is available for exhibitions, performances, and small-scale seminars, and the second floor has a café and an art shop.

Components from the traditional Jeju house, such as doors and sangseok (stone table), as well as props that exude the island’s sentiment like haenyeo’s diving suits and dongjaseok (boy-shaped stone statue), will take you back to Jeju’s past.

The first exhibition showcased the works of late Byun Shiji, called “a painter of storms.”

■Operating hours: 09:00-18:00 (Closed on first Mondays of the month)

■Address: Inside Jeju Stone Park, 2023, Namjo-ro, Jocheon-eup, Jeju-si