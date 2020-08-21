JEJU WEEKLY

Beaches in Jeju Simultaneously Open on July 1st
Jeju Weekly
승인 2020.07.10
Eleven beaches in Jeju Province opened from July 1st and went into operation until August 31st. The beaches that are open are as follows.

- Jeju-si (7 locations): Hyeopjae, Geumneung, Gwakji, Ihoteu, Samyang, Hamdeok, Gimnyeong
- Seogwipo-si (4 locations): Shinyangseopji, Pyoseon, Jungmunsaekdal, Hwasungeummorae

Operating hours are from 10 am to 7 pm.

This year, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, night openings will not be operated. However, at Hyeopjae, Ihoteu, Samyang, and Hamdeok, which have always opened for night operations, will extend the hours for 1 hour until 8 pm between July 15th and August 15th at the requests of village associations.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 in beaches, the province held “Jeju Special Self-Governing Province Beach Council” at Tamna Hall, the 1st Provincial Office Building on June 11th. The meeting confirmed the operative measures of 2020 beaches, including the management relevant to COVID-19, opening period, and safety management.

Also, a COVID-19 response force was formed in accordance with the guidelines for beaches set forth by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries. A Jeju-type response plan was prepared, including response strategies such as creating a logbook for indoor multi-use facilities, placement of preventive management personnel, and establishing a hotline with related institutions.

To prevent accidents at the beach, a total of 278 safety personnel, including firefighting, administrative, and civil safety personnel, are planned to be deployed in 11 beaches in the province. In particular, to prepare for the appearance of sharks, shark exterminators will be additionally distributed to three locations in Jeju-si and one in Seogwipo.

Cho Dong-geun, director of the Marine Affairs and Fisheries Bureau at Jeju Special Self-Governing Province, said, “We plan to make every effort to ensure safe and comfortable operation of the beach.” “To prevent and counter the spread of COVID-19, please cooperate actively with the prevention measures when visiting the beaches,” Cho requested.
Jeju Weekly 2009
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
