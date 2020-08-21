Haenyeo Museum to Open in Limited Trial Operation

Haenyeo Museum, which was closed for 107 days to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensure spectator safety, resumed operation on June 18th. Through an advance reservation system, the museum limits the number of simultaneous visitors to the halls to 30 or less per hour, and only individual viewing is permitted.



Haenyeo Museum has been temporarily closed since March 3rd. It was originally planned to welcome visitors from June 4th after the Jeju-type Everyday Distancing was implemented (May 20th), but following the infections of external visitors and the 15th inter-provincial patient, it was postponed for two weeks until June 18th to open in a limited extent. Prior to the limited opening, to provide a pleasant viewing environment to the visitors, Haenyeo Museum planted more than 200 seedlings including fringe trees and willow-leaf evergreen oaks, and 2,000 garden trees, including summer tangerines, native camellia, and persimmon trees. The museum also conducted environmental maintenance and facility inspections to welcome visitors, such as repairing and reinforcing old facilities and washing outdoor sculptures. Cho Dong-geun, director of the Marine Affairs and Fisheries Bureau of Jeju Special Self-Governing Province, asked, “Just as we strived to improve the viewing experience and create a safer environment during the closed period, we request the visitors to cooperate with the COVID-19 prevention measures to ensure the safe and pleasant experience for all visitors at the Haenyeo Museum.”

『Major Announcements on Limited Trial Operation』

❍ A limited number of simultaneous indoor visitors per hour (30 people)

❍Advance reservation system-Haenyeo Museum website (https://www.jeju.go.kr/haenyeo/index.htm)

❍ Entry time adjustment: 09:00~17:00 (Disinfection and sterilization every day from 17:00 to 18:00)

❍ Group visits are not allowed: only individual visits (5 or less)

❍ Admission requirements-Wear a mask, take temperature screening (fill out contact information), use hand sanitizer

❍Watch with distances between visitors and observe the designated routes inside the exhibition hall

❍ This is a measure to create a safe viewing environment for visitors due to the spread of COVID-19 in other regions such as the Seoul metropolitan area.

❍ However, in the case of Children’s Haenyeo Hall where children’s activity facilities are located, the observation deck where visitors can encounter each other, and the video room without a window for natural ventilation (closed space), it will remain closed during the limited trial period.



Advance reservations can be made through the website. https://www.jeju.go.kr/haenyeo/reserv.htm