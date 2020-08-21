Public Vehicles in Jeju to Convert to Electric Vehicles

Public vehicles from public institutions, public corporations, and state- invest or funded institutions in Jeju will be gradually converted to electric vehicles.



The Jeju Special Self-Governing Province has signed an “MOU to Fully Convert Public Vehicles to Electric Vehicles and to Limit the Operation of Internal Combustion Locomotives” with 48 public institutions in the province, including the Jeju Province Office of Education, Jeju National University, and Jeju District Court.



This agreement was promoted in the public sector to reduce greenhouse gases in Jeju and gather efforts to achieve the vision of Carbon Free Island 2030. The signing of the agreement was done in writing only to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection. Under the agreement, 48 public institutions in the province agreed to cooperate in converting 100% to electric vehicles by 2022 when purchasing new vehicles or converting them into public vehicles. However, if it is difficult to replace with electric vehicles, in cases such as special vehicles and vehicles that have been negotiated with the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, exceptions can be made.



Also, to facilitate the use of electric vehicles, the installation of parking lots for electric vehicles in public parking spaces at each institution will be expanded, and more charging infrastructure will be installed.



They agreed to cooperate with each other in the distribution of electric vehicles and the expansion of convenience facilities.



“This agreement has a declarative and symbolic meaning to protect Jeju’s clean environment and to cooperate with public institutions in the province to respond to global climate change,” said Noh Hui-seop, Director of the Future Strategy Bureau of Jeju Special Self-Governing Province. “In the future, we plan to actively expand the electric vehicle conversion policy to the private sector,” Noh added.