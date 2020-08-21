Exclusive Kids’ Activities Jeju Shinhwa World

Jeju Shinhwa World, a multi-facility resort, offers a variety of fun kids-only activities and provides unique programs for the whole family on their special trips. “Shinhwa Kids Little Creator” is an activity program to cultivate creativity and concentration by making your very own special souvenirs such as picture frames and Jeju art toys with seashells. The program is operated every day and runs for 1 hour at 10 am, 2 pm, and 4 pm. The participation fee is 20,000 won and children from 48 months to age 16 are eligible to join. “Shinhwa Kids Little Chef” is a must-try cooking class where kids can learn the whole process from food preparation to completion, developing their thinking skills and creativity. Kids can choose between favorite fairy tale character cookies, tart cherry cake, or sweet mango cake. The program runs every day at 11am, 3pm, and 5pm. The participation fee starts from 30,000 won and children 48 months to 16 years old are eligible to join. There are also programs for children who want to try out various experiences and challenges. At “Shinhwa Kids Little Explorer” program, kids will go out in search of their endless possibilities. Conducted by a dedicated care instructor, the program is organized according to the weather and age group. There are five programs for children who like observation and exploration: “Jeju Haenyeo Explorer,” “Jeju Jurassic World Explorer,” and “Theme Adventure Explorer.” You can choose from a minimum of 1 hour and 30 minutes to a maximum of 8 hours, and the available time range is also varied. For programs that run for a long time, cookies and organic juices made at hotel bakeries are also provided, so there is no need to worry about children’s snacks. Shinhwa Kids Little Explorer programs are popular among family travelers as parents can enjoy their private time and children can have fun as they engage in creative activities through learning. The participation fee starts at 40,000 won and accepts children from 48 months to 13 years old. All kids’ activity programs are available only through reservations. You can visit the reception desk for Shinhwa Kids Activities located on the first floor of the Landing Resort or call 064-908-2660. Shinhwa Water Park will also host a water safety training program for children in summer. Kids can learn the skills for safe water play from CPR to survival swimming in the event of an emergency. The program runs every day at 2 pm, 3 pm, and 4 pm for 45 minutes through October 4th. No reservation is required in advance, and tickets can be purchased at the rental shop in Shinhwa Water Park.