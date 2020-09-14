Enjoy Tea and Meditation with Jeju’s Beautiful Sceneries

In beautiful Ojo-ri, eastern Jeju, there is a place you can enjoy seashores while enjoying tea, meditation, and traditional Korean food made of Jeju’s specialties while relaxing in comfort: Chuidasun Resort. Chui means to be drunk, da means tea, and sun means to meditate. As the name suggests, Chuidasun Resort is an integrated cultural space where those who are tired of the busy modern lifestyle can be healed through tea and meditation and enjoy delicious food. CEO Ahn Dae-jin, the founder who has practiced a life of drinking tea and meditation for a long time, envisioned a resort to spread the value of such a lifestyle. At the resort’s entrance, the meditation center, and in the underground facilities, he also operates Jeju kalguksu noodles and fish soup restaurants for the convenience of visitors.

Chuidasun is a special resort that offers tea and meditation programs. Ojo-ri, a town at the eastern tip of Jeju, faces Seongsan Ilchulbong over the calm sea. The name Ojo aptly means “to reflect oneself (吾照),” and over the blue sea, you can see Udo nearby. The first basement floor of the resort conveniently has multiple tea rooms for any number of teams to occupy. The front yard of the resort faces the sea, but the scenery behind it is completely different.After passing through the entrance to the Welcome Center, there is a huge wetland and forest with low grass with the beauty of wilderness outside the window. This area is also inhabited by white deer, which are another special treat to the eyes of visitors.

Upon check-in at the Welcome Center, the staff informs guests on the meditation programs and how to use the tea rooms. There are two meditation programs at 7 am and 8:10 am. You can choose one or apply for both. Guests can also use the tea rooms in the basement for free, which are divided into four themes. In the tea room, you can select one of the prepared teas, which are organic green tea grown in Geomun Oreum, cilantro tea, or dark tea. The staff will brew the tea for you and explain the name and purpose of the tea set, instruct how to meditate while the tea is brewing, or encourage you to smell the scent left in the teacup. Once the staff leaves after guiding you on how to fully enjoy the tea, you can then brew the tea by yourself. Delectable choices of tea food, such as walnuts preserved in honey, citrus marmalade, and dried jujube, add depth to the taste of the tea. You can also learn how to relax and be healed through meditation. Chuidasun is the ultimate space to discover the meaning of life amid our stressful days and exhaustion from COVID-19.