Jeju Mokgwana to Open Every Saturday Night for Free Through Sep. 26th
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2020.08.21  16:14:50
The World Heritage Headquarters of Jeju Special Self-Governing Province announced that it will open Jeju Mokgwana (magistrate office) every Saturday night from Jul. 25th to Sep. 26th to inform the history and cultural values of the office and to promote nighttime tourism in Jeju’s original downtown area.

Opening hours are from 6 pm to 9 pm on Saturdays, and admission is free. Visitors must undergo a temperature screening and wear a mask before entering, and must actively cooperate with the use of hand sanitizers provided on the grounds and social distancing.

Meanwhile, the Jeju Mokgwana Small Concert, held every year against the backdrop of the night view of Jeju Mokgwana, will be held as an unattended, non-face-to-face show to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Performances such as gugak (Korean traditional music), ocarina, and madang musical are scheduled from Aug. 3rd to 9th and will be released online through YouTube between August and September.

Director Ko Sun-hyang of World Heritage Headquarters said, “We will join the prevention efforts against COVID-19 by providing special performances online with a nighttime opening of Jeju Mokgwana, one of the most important cultural heritage site in Jeju. I hope the cultural performances that blend with the night view of Mokgwana in the original downtown Jeju can console your distressed minds from the COVID-19 crisis,” she remarked.
