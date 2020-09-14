JEJU WEEKLY

Halla Library and US Embassy Signed MOU to open “Jeju American Corner”
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2020.08.21  16:49:16
Halla Library signed the “Jeju American Corner Opening MOU” on June 26 to install spaces for information about the United States, library cultural exchange programs, youth study abroad information, and permanent experience at the American Center for American Embassy Seoul.

The “American Corner” is a cooperative project with the US Embassy and will secure dedicated spaces that provide programs and materials related to American culture, history, and education, offer information and programs related to studying in the United States, organize Maker Space programs using 3D printers, and constantly operate library-linked various activity education programs.

Following Busan, Daegu, Gwangju, and Pyeongtaek, Jeju is the fifth location to install the American Corner. It has been well received by users in other areas by forming mutual educational networks using various information and human resources from the United States, promoting friendship and cooperation between Korea and the United States, offering information on the latest research, hosting lectures by prominent scholars, and operating public diplomacy programs on various topics.

With the installation, Halla Library is expected to provide a wider range of services to the people as a top regional library with the only library with “American Corner,” in addition to its rich collection of foreign materials.
