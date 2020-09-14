JEJU WEEKLY

JDC-Nanuda Kitchen Launch Jeju’s First Delivery-only Shared Kitchen
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2020.09.13  16:02:52
The first shared kitchen exclusively for delivery in Jeju is set to open.

Jeju Free International City Development Center (hereinafter JDC) and Widaehan, a Nanggeuneul Phase 2 enterprise, launched the first Jeju branch of Nanuda Kitchen Delivery, a new business matching platform for shared kitchens, in Ido 2-dong, Jeju-si.

Nanuda Kitchen operates part-time shared kitchens (lunch-only shared restaurants) that utilize idle time and day-only and night-only restaurants that share the same space (NND shared restaurants) to “share time, share space, and share profits.” It also provides a prop-tech platform service that enables business owners to find the best place on their own based on store conditions and commercial district analysis using big data.

Nangeuneul Phase 2 is a project implemented by JDC that selects Jeju-style social ventures solving social problems in the province through innovative business, to promote social value such as job creation and foster the spread of innovative solutions nationwide and abroad.After a three-month incubation period for 12 teams selected in January, a total of six teams, including Nanuda Kitchen, were finally chosen for accelerator support based on criteria such as marketability, sustainability, and cooperative potential.

By providing support for Nanggeuneul private offices, start-up funding, management consulting of experts in each field, business growth modules in core fields, networking and impact investment follow-up links to the six finalists for eight months, JDC has built a virtuous circle and ecosystem of social economy in Jeju and fosters them to lead social change.“This Nanggeuneul Project is significant in that it is the first shared kitchen specializing in delivery in Jeju,” said Oh Seong-je, Vice President of Widaehan. “Through this project, we seek to revitalize restaurant entrepreneurship of young people in Jeju,” he added. “In the future, Nanuda Kitchen will provide customized start-up products suitable for non-face-to-face trends, offer differentiated business models for each region, including Jeju, and expand services nationwide.”

