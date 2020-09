Art&Culture Opening Performance of the 25th Jeju International Wind Ensemble Festival Jeju Weekly | editor@jejuweekly.com 승인 2020.09.13 16:17:58 The opening performance of the 25th Jeju International Wind Ensemble Festival was held at the Jeju Art Center on the afternoon of Aug. 11th. This year's Wind Ensemble Festival has been significantly reduced from previous years due to the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19). All performances were switched to non-face-to-face format and broadcast live through YouTube and local TV networks. Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기 ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)

