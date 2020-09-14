Kim Man-duk Memorial Hall Celebrates 5th Anniversary with a Special Exhibition, “Embrace: The Dream of Hallasan and Ieodo”

The 5th Anniversary Special Exhibition, “Embrace: The Dream of Hallasan and Ieodo,” will be held from Saturday, Aug. 8th to Thursday, Oct. 8th at the Kim Man-duk Memorial Hall.

This exhibition invites Hallasan artist Chae Gi-seon to showcase about 30 pieces of artwork themed on the mountain on the 1st and 2nd floors of the Memorial Hall. From size 50 to 500 (roughly 46 inches by 31.5 inches, 131 inches by 86 inches), mostly large artworks will be exhibited to convey the sense of relaxation that Hallasan provides through its sheer vastness.

Chae Gi-seon’s Hallasan series conveys the spiritual mind and the warm comfort through the paintings, which resemble how Kim Man-duk embraced Jeju by sharing her entire wealth with the islanders who were starving to death during famines in the Joseon period.

“We prepared this exhibition to follow the footsteps of Hallasan Mountain, which has always been there for Jeju people, and Kim Man-duk in Joseon Period, who had warmly embraced Jeju for mutual growth,” said Director Kim Sang-hun of the Memorial Hall. Kim wished many visitors to come and experience the consolation and heart of these two entities.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, the hall will provide online VR exhibition services instead of holding an opening ceremony for the exhibition.

Inquiries: Kim Man-duk Memorial Hall 064-759-6093, 6095

Website: www.mandukmuseum.or.kr