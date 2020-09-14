50% Discount for Outbound Courier Fee when Purchasing from Traditional Markets and Local Businesses

Jeju Special Self-Governing Province announced its Traditional Market and Local Business Courier Cost Subsidies, which provides 50% of the courier cost to out-of-province consumers who purchase products from these venues.



This project supports 2,500 won, which is 50% of the outbound courier cost per shipment, for all items purchased in Jeju traditional markets and small local businesses. Up to 30 cases (75,000 won) are supported per person. Eligible buyers are those who purchased products at traditional markets or small ocal businesses in Jeju Province and wish to send them out of the province using a general courier. However, if you periodically send couriers for commercial purposes, you cannot receive subsidies for the courier cost.



The application period is accepted for courier shipments postmarked from Jan. 1st to Dec. 31st (yearly basis), and subsidies may be ended if the project budget is exhausted. To apply, click the pop-up banner on the Jeju Business Agency website and enter the name, account number to be deposited, and other information through QR code search, and upload the receipt and photo of the courier slip.



In the case of e-mail, mail and in-person applications, you can download and fill out the application form from the Jeju Business Agency website (http://jba.or.kr/) and fill it out.



For more information, contact the Jeju Business Agency at 064-805-3352.