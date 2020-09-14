JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2020.9.14 17:16
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
NewsLocal news
50% Discount for Outbound Courier Fee when Purchasing from Traditional Markets and Local Businesses
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2020.09.13  17:05:36
페이스북 트위터

Jeju Special Self-Governing Province announced its Traditional Market and Local Business Courier Cost Subsidies, which provides 50% of the courier cost to out-of-province consumers who purchase products from these venues.

This project supports 2,500 won, which is 50% of the outbound courier cost per shipment, for all items purchased in Jeju traditional markets and small local businesses. Up to 30 cases (75,000 won) are supported per person.

Eligible buyers are those who purchased products at traditional markets or small ocal businesses in Jeju Province and wish to send them out of the province using a general courier. However, if you periodically send couriers for commercial purposes, you cannot receive subsidies for the courier cost.

The application period is accepted for courier shipments postmarked from Jan. 1st to Dec. 31st (yearly basis), and subsidies may be ended if the project budget is exhausted.

To apply, click the pop-up banner on the Jeju Business Agency website and enter the name, account number to be deposited, and other information through QR code search, and upload the receipt and photo of the courier slip.

In the case of e-mail, mail and in-person applications, you can download and fill out the application form from the Jeju Business Agency website (http://jba.or.kr/) and fill it out.

For more information, contact the Jeju Business Agency at 064-805-3352.
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트