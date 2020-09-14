Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art Hosts “Wandering in Art” Exhibition

Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art is hosting the exhibition, “Wandering in Art.”



This exhibition showcases artworks collected by the museum for two years from 2017 to the first half of 2020. It introduces 40 pieces, including paintings, sculptures, prints, photos, and videos.

The concept of the exhibition is “wandering,” focusing on the value of solitude. By providing a place where viewers can calmly concentrate on themselves as they observe the art, the museum offers the opportunity to reflect on the essence of appreciating art.

The pieces tell a variety of portraits of people living in the present time and their consciousness, such as insight into the fundamental energy and mystery of the vast nature, the environmental value of nature, the finite nature of human life, and the essential story of Jeju living that transcend time.



The exhibition will continue until November 8th, and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visitors must sign up at the reservation system in advance.