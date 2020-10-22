Asiana Launches Air Travel Product with A380, “Hotel in The Sky”

Asiana Airlines plans to operate a special tour product for two days on October 24 and 25 with the A380 aircraft, which had been suspended due to COVID-19. The product features a flight over Korea for about two hours. A380, dubbed the “hotel in the sky,” had not been employed on domestic flights. This exclusive product will provide an opportunity for passengers to board the A380 and navigate all over the country. The flight will take off from Incheon International Airport at 11 am, fly over Gangneung, Pohang, Gimhae, and Jeju, and land back in Incheon at 1:20 pm. The prices range from ▲Business Suite class at 305,000 won ▲Business class at 255,000 won ▲Economy class at 205,000 won (total including VAT). In observance of measures that prevent the spread of COVID-19, only 310 seats will be operated with ample spaces in between, which is 185 seats less than the original number of available seats. In-flight meals and amenity kits, 50% discount coupons for domestic flights, and in-flight duty-free discount coupons are provided to all passengers. Guests can also enjoy the in-flight entertainment system (IFE), and they can even accumulate the mileage from this trip. “We prepared with this special product for those who miss air travel, which has become difficult to experience due to COVID-19,” said an associate at Asiana Airlines. “We hope that the COVID-19 crisis comes to an end as soon as possible so that we can take an Asiana flight for a worry-free journey as part of our normal life again.”