The Jeju Special Self-Governing Province announced that it will expand and operate the interpretation and translation services of the Foreign Workers Support Center under the Provincial Office to facilitate foreign workers’ adaptation to the local communities, alleviate various life inconveniences, and resolve human rights violations.



Jeju Province currently provides foreign language interpretation and translation services for foreign workers through the Foreign Workers Support Center.



The center plans to expand consultation and interpretation/translation services to seven languages, including Nepali, Indonesian, and Cambodian, from the existing four (English, Chinese, Filipino, and Vietnamese). As of the end of August this year, the Foreign Workers Support Center has conducted 2,374 consultations. According to the monthly statistical report of the Immigration Service of the Ministry of Justice, as of the end of June 2020, there are 11,896 registered foreigners in Jeju from China, 3,567 from Vietnam, 1,795 from Indonesia, 1,278 from Nepal, 625 from the Philippines, and 458 from Cambodia.



In terms of category, there were 300 cases of overdue wages, 270 cases of workplace change, 171 cases related to immigration. Other matters such as medical care, industrial accidents, education, daily life grievances, and interpretation and translation issues were also discussed. As for the nationality of the consultees, China is the largest at 982, followed by 406 Nepalese, 259 Vietnamese, 205 Filipino, 107 Sri Lankans, and 87 Yemeni.



Foreign workers who need consultation on matters such as overdue wages can also apply to the Foreign Workers Support Center. * Foreign Workers Support Center (712-1141) / Consultation Service at Foreign Workers Support Center: (1522-3134)



“We will come up with a variety of support measures for foreign workers to adapt quickly to the community and resolve any grievances they may have,” said Choi Myeong-dong, director of the Job Economy and Trade Bureau.