JDC to Operate Jaemimanlab, a Space for Creativity and Entrepreneurship

On September 18, the Jeju Free International City Development Center (JDC) opened “Maker Space” called “Jaemimanlab(재미만랩)” at the Jeju Innovative Growth Center in Jeju Science Park. Maker Space is a place equipped with digital equipment, such as 3D printers and various handy tools necessary for realizing ideas of creativity and entrepreneurship. Earlier, JDC was selected as the lead agency for the “Establishment and Operation Support Project for Maker Space” promoted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups in April. JDC announced that it plans to establish a base for spreading Jeju maker culture using government funding for the next five years. Jaemimanlab, established JDC, means “a lab that creates the future of Jeju” or “a lab filled with fun,” and will be operated to distribute the 4th Industrial Revolution-based technologies in Jeju and to facilitate the operation of Jeju Science Park, a cutting-edge technology complex. In line with the current administration’s policy of promoting the second venture boom, JDC is planning to use the space for developing prototypes and capacity building for tenants, including resident startups at Jeju Science Park, as well as startups and prospective entrepreneurs in the province. Jaemimanlab plans to operate a culture and art education program in connection with the 4th Industrial Revolution technologies, such as 3D manufacturing, electric vehicles, drones, coding, and AI for resident companies and Jeju islanders to raise the awareness and participation of local citizens in fostering leaders and industries of the 4th industrial Revolution. 3D manufacturing Jaemimanlab is located at the Jeju Innovative Growth Center in Jeju Science Park and is open on weekdays nights and weekends for the convenience of workers and residents of the Science Park. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, facilities will be regularly disinfected, and for the time being, the number of simultaneous visitors will be limited to 10 or less accepted upon application. For more information on Jaemimanlab, visit the Jeju Science Park website (www.jeju-sp.com). Seong Nak-chang, head of JDC Industry Promotion Team, said, “Jaemimanlab at JDC Maker Space will play an important role in spreading the maker culture in the province.” He vowed that JDC will not spare any efforts to support Jeju residents in the realization of their creativity into entrepreneurship. - Location: B-102, Semiyang Building, 330, Cheomdan-ro, Jeju-si

- Hours: Weekdays (Wed-Fri) 13:00–21:00, Weekends 09:00–18:00 / Closed on Mondays, Tuesdays, and public holidays

- Main function: 3D printing, 3D modeling, and more