JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2020.10.22 10:19
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
NewsLocal news
Korea’s Largest “Resort on Water” between Mokpo and Jeju
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2020.10.22  10:15:46
페이스북 트위터

Korea’s largest cruise car ferry, Queen Jenuvia, started her first service between Mokpo and Jeju on September 29.

Sea World Express Ferry held an event to unveil the new cruise ferry on September 21.

Queen Jenuvia is 170m long, 26m wide, 20m high, is 27,391 tons, can carry 1,284 passengers and 480 passenger cars, and operates at a speed of up to 24 knots (40.3km/h).

Inside the ferry, you can enjoy the sea from anywhere as all the accommodations such as cafes, restaurants, and rest areas have the ocean view.

The VIP room, passageways, and intersections are decorated to resemble the style of European plazas. The sunset terrace located at the stern of the 5th floor allows you to enjoy the sunset over the Dadohae area.

The ferry is also furnished with luxurious rooms, a large atrium in the main lobby, an agora fountain, and an open terrace.

What’s more, various auxiliary facilities such as a playroom for dogs, a marine movie theater, a game room, and a karaoke room are prepared as well.

There are elevators and escalators for moving onboard for the added convenience of passengers.

The ship is fully equipped with satellite navigation systems for emergencies such as flooding or fire, safety facilities including automatic fire alarms and sprinklers, two marine escape facilities, and twelve lifeboats that can hold 110 passengers.

Sea World Express Ferry will hold an event for Queen Jenuvia called “Nationwide Boarding Experience Project,” and offer various promotions such as 1+1 rooms and 20% discount on cars.
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트