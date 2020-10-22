Korea’s Largest “Resort on Water” between Mokpo and Jeju

Korea’s largest cruise car ferry, Queen Jenuvia, started her first service between Mokpo and Jeju on September 29.

Sea World Express Ferry held an event to unveil the new cruise ferry on September 21.

Queen Jenuvia is 170m long, 26m wide, 20m high, is 27,391 tons, can carry 1,284 passengers and 480 passenger cars, and operates at a speed of up to 24 knots (40.3km/h).

Inside the ferry, you can enjoy the sea from anywhere as all the accommodations such as cafes, restaurants, and rest areas have the ocean view.

The VIP room, passageways, and intersections are decorated to resemble the style of European plazas. The sunset terrace located at the stern of the 5th floor allows you to enjoy the sunset over the Dadohae area.

The ferry is also furnished with luxurious rooms, a large atrium in the main lobby, an agora fountain, and an open terrace.

What’s more, various auxiliary facilities such as a playroom for dogs, a marine movie theater, a game room, and a karaoke room are prepared as well.

There are elevators and escalators for moving onboard for the added convenience of passengers.

The ship is fully equipped with satellite navigation systems for emergencies such as flooding or fire, safety facilities including automatic fire alarms and sprinklers, two marine escape facilities, and twelve lifeboats that can hold 110 passengers.

Sea World Express Ferry will hold an event for Queen Jenuvia called “Nationwide Boarding Experience Project,” and offer various promotions such as 1+1 rooms and 20% discount on cars.