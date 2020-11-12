JEJU WEEKLY

Jeju Youth Center Hosts 2020 Jeju Youth Talk Concert, “Indoor Sports Event for Healthy
Jeju Weekly
2020.11.12
On October 18th, the Jeju Youth Center held the “2020 Indoor Sports Event for Healthy Minds and Healthy Bodies of Jeju Youth” for the younger generation tired of the prolonged COVID-19 situation.

For the event, joined by CEO of Bodyspace and fitness trainer Yang Chi-seung, an online celebrity active on various broadcast programs, ten on-site participants were selected through advance applications. Through the Jeju Youth Center’s YouTube channel, anybody can participate through the real-time broadcast.

Part 1 was a talking session that comforted the minds of young adults who are experiencing daily changes due to COVID-19, and Part 2 was a home training lecture to foster a healthy life. The broadcast garnered excellent responses with real-time Q&A and events.

A young man who participated in the talk concert said, “I was able to revitalize both my body and mind in daily life from feeling frustrated and boring because of COVID-19, and it was a fun time to share such consensus with other young people.”

“We will continue to plan and create safe and enjoyable non-face-to-face events with young people in the future,” said a member of the Jeju Youth Center.

The Jeju Youth Center supports a variety of young people's activities and experiences and provides a communication venue that enables young people to demonstrate their capabilities. The center also has a youth activity complex that can be used freely by young adults, including an open lounge, seminar room, shared kitchen, and lecture room.
Jeju Weekly 2009
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
