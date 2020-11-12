“The Achievements of Jeju and Korea Will Lead the World”

Governor Won Hee-ryong of Jeju Special Self-Governing Province announced the direction of the “Jeju-type New Deal” at the 2nd Korean New Deal Strategy Meeting held at the Blue House on October 13th, presided over by President Moon Jae-in.



Entitled, “The Korean New Deal with Nationwide Mayors and Provincial Governors,” the meeting was attended by officials from the Blue House, the National Assembly, the national government, and 17 mayors and provincial governors. The meeting started with the government’s announcement of the plan to promote the regionally balanced New Deal, followed by the decision to apply New Deal to six cities and provinces, including Jeju, out of the 17 regions. Governor Won’s presentation was titled, “The future of Korea Has Already Arrived in Jeju.” He discussed the achievement of the “Carbon Free Island 2030” policy that Jeju has been pursuing to become a carbon-neutral city for the past 10 years, and the plan for the next decade to lead the global trend.



Through a segment, “The Path Jeju Has Taken in the Past 10 Years,” Won introduced the results of the Carbon Free Island 2030 policy, which has been striving to transform Jeju into a carbon-neutral city through efforts such as promoting renewable energy, electric vehicles, and smart grid. In “Jeju, Leading the World in the Next Decade,” he suggested that together with “Green New Deal Frontier Jeju,” the Korean Green New Deal and the Republic of Korea shall endeavor to accomplish results that will lead the world. Governor Won declared, “Jeju has already achieved more than 70% of the Green New Deal plan that the national government is aiming for by 2030.” “The accomplishment of the Green New Deal by Jeju and Korea will lead the world’s future,” he emphasized.