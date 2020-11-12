Governor Won Urges Prime Minister Suga to Stop Preparing for Discharge of Contaminated Water from Fukushima

On October 20th, Jeju Governor Won Hee-ryong declared that “Jeju and the Republic of Korea cannot tolerate even a single drop of contaminated water from Fukushima” to Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide. During the morning press conference at the Communication Hall of the National Assembly, Governor Won remarked, “Since the inauguration of Prime Minister Suga in Japan, I had anticipated the establishment of positive relations between Korea and Japan. However, there are reports that the Japanese government is preparing to release polluted water from Fukushima.” He explained, “As the governor of Jeju Province, Korea, I have a duty to protect our territorial waters and the safety of the people.” and “ Protecting the offshore of Jeju is also protecting the lives, safety, and ecosystem of the people of all countries connected by this sea.” Won continued, “the Japanese government should immediately stop the related preparations, provide all information and data related to Fukushima contaminated water transparently to Jeju Province and the Republic of Korea, and proceed to consult on measures to treat contaminated water.” He proclaimed that if the Japanese government rejects this demand, Jeju Province will respond by all means in solidarity with all parties to which the contaminated water comes into contact.



Prior to this, he explained, “contaminated water does not flow only into the seas of Japan. All countries bordering the Pacific Ocean, including Jeju, are directly involved.” He cited Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research at the University of Kiel in Germany, which estimated that the contaminated water from Fukushima will reach Jeju within 200 days and flow into the East Sea 80 days after passing Jeju. He noted how Japan’s Fukushima University and Kanazawa University also reported similar results. The following is the full text of his statement. Since the inauguration of Prime Minister Suga in Japan, I had anticipated the establishment of positive relations between Korea and Japan. However, there are reports that the Japanese government is preparing to release polluted water from Fukushima. This is unacceptable.



Contaminated water doesn’t just flow into the seas of Japan. All countries bordering the Pacific Ocean, including Jeju, are parties.



According to the Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research at University of Kiel in Germany, contaminated water from Fukushima will reach Jeju in 200 days. 80 days after that, it will reach the coast of the East Sea. Fukushima University and Kanazawa University in Japan have published similar findings. Although the Japanese government claims that the concentration of contaminated water has dropped, several experts still argue that it poses a risk. As the Governor of Jeju Province, Korea, I have a duty to protect our territorial waters and the safety of the people. Protecting the offshore of Jeju is also protecting the lives, safety, and ecosystem of the people of all countries connected by this sea. The Japanese people and residents of the local government are also opposed. United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea also guarantees our rights. I urge you. The Japanese government should immediately stop related preparations. Furthermore, you must transparently provide all information and data related to Fukushima contaminated water to Jeju Province and the Republic of Korea and consult on measures to treat the contaminated water. If the Japanese government rejects this demand, Jeju Province will respond by all means in solidarity with all parties to which the contaminated water comes into contact. First, we will promote joint actions of Korea-Japan Strait Coastal Region Governor’s Meeting (Gyeongnam, Jeonnam, Jeju and Provinces and Busan in Korea, Yamaguchi, Fukuoka, Kasa, and Nagasaki Prefectures in Japan) and Pacific Rim Park City Members Conference (Jeju of Korea, San Diego of USA, Vladivostok of Russia, Kaohsiung of Taiwan, Puerto Princesa of the Philippines, and Tijuana in Mexico). At the same time, we will recruit resident plaintiffs to represent residents of Jeju Province, the Republic of Korea, and the Korean-Japanese coast, and file a civil and criminal lawsuit against the Japanese government in both countries’ courts. We will also proceed with a lawsuit at the International Court of Justice. Jeju residents, citizens of the Republic of Korea, and people all over the world who will be directly or indirectly exposed to contaminated water from Fukushima will join us.



October 20th, 2020

Governor Won Hee-ryong, Jeju Special Self-Governing Province