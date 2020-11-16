JDC to Operate “Craftsman Cook Program Certification” for Marriage Immigrants

As part of the “Multicultural Family Support Project,” the Jeju Free International City Development Center will operate a technical course of the “Korean Food Craftsman Cook Certificate Acquisition Course” for a month from November 16th to December 13th to marriage immigrants in Jeju Province.

Earlier, JDC had jointly opened the class in cooperation with the Jeju Multicultural Family Support Center (Director Kang Sang-cheol) so that marriage immigrants in the province can acquire professional and stable job opportunities, recruiting students from January 20th to February 11th this year.

The Korean Food Craftsman Cook Certificate Acquisition Course started on October 16th at Kim Ji-soon Cooking and Baking Vocational School. The class limited participants to small groups of 15 or less to prevent the spread of COVID-19, checked temperatures, fill out the list of names, wore masks, and kept 2m between students, strictly observing disease prevention measures.

□ JDC has supported various programs for marriage immigrants from 2018 to help multicultural families in the province adjust and settle in Korea. Past programs include vocational training for marriage immigrants, support for multicultural children’s growth and development, and mediation to improve multicultural family relationships.

□ Chair Moon Dae-rim of JDC said, “I sincerely support marriage immigrants who are striving to acquire culinary skills in Korean cuisine through online classes and other means despite the difficulties caused by COVID-19,” delivering a message of encouragement to the participants.