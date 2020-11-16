New Exhibition and Reopening of Folklore and Natural History Museum

The Folklore and Natural History Museum of Jeju Special Self-Governing Province ended the month-long closure and reopened on a limited basis from October 13th. Opening hours are from 9 am to 5 pm, and tickets are sold until 4:30 pm, 30 minutes before the museum closes. There is a limit of 50 people per hour, and group viewings of more than ten people are not allowed. Visitors must wear a mask and cooperate with temperature screening and filling in information at the entrance. It is also necessary to watch in a single line and maintain a distance of 1–2m from others. During the closed period, the Folklore and Natural History Museum has prepared an exhibition that highlights Jeju people’s lives in the past who tried to overcome infectious diseases and their unique craft techniques. The themed exhibition, “Jeju People Overcoming Plague,” introduces historical records related to infectious diseases and relics used to overcome them in Jeju in the premodern era. It will display 13 items, including medical books, medicinal herbs, and instruments.



The museum also organized a section called “Jeju Life: Trees” to highlight trees, which have become an essential part of living in Jeju. Other sections, including a new experience zone, have been newly added. At “Polarizing Microscope Zone,” visitors can examine the minerals that make up stones and observe how the colors change on minerals according to exposure to light. These experiences will allow geology to be more accessible to the general public. “You Are Beautiful” section, which introduced valuable materials donated to the museum in the first half of 2020, was reorganized to exhibit 29 weapons, including divine knives.

“We will reopen as a safe and pleasant museum through strict compliance with preventive regulations,” said Noh Jeong-rae, director of the Folklore & Natural History Museum. “During the closure, we prepared a variety of exhibitions to help understand Jeju’s folklore and nature,” he explained, requesting public interest.