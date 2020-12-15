New Life for Classic Cars

Cars that once roamed the streets as symbols of wealth and youth are now exhibited in automobile museums as “old cars” or “classic cars.” The models released before the 2000s were outdated by new cars, as we entered the new millennium and began to be displayed in museums instead of running on roads. If an old car with an old-style engine, no longer functional, is refurbished to return on the road, it will certainly catch people’s attention. The dream of returning old, classic cars to the streets is becoming a reality through Evits Company. The Jeju Free International City Development Center is operating Nanggeuneul program, which fosters Jeju-style social ventures to solve problems in Jeju, contribute to vitalizing the social venture ecosystem, and creating jobs in Jeju Province. Nanggeuneul is a compound word connecting “nang,” which means trees in the Jeju dialect, and “geuneul” means shade. In other words, the name signifies a dependable shade of trees for Jeju social ventures. Participating in the second class of Nanshade, Evits Company is providing customized vehicles by studying mechanical engineering of electric vehicles through a smart electric vehicle platform that converts internal combustion engine vehicles into electric vehicles and providing modularized parts to consumers. CEO Park Jeong-min of Evits Company, who focuses on the business of converting internal combustion engine cars into electric cars, and especially classic cars into electric cars, emphasizes, “This is a paradigm that goes beyond simple technological change because it has opened up an opportunity for startups to enter the electric vehicle market as well.”

He said, “Why does everyone drive the same car? Can’t I make one with the specifications I want in my style? Should I throw away my precious car? Do I have to discard everything if it’s old? These are some of the questions we started with.” Evits Company, a technology company that converts internal combustion engine cars into electric cars, is creating “mobility” as a comprehensive solution for electric cars, which consumers really need in the era of customization. Evits Company not only replaces parts such as old engines and converts them into electric cars, but also manufactures vehicles themselves. Evits Company is also promoting the “Evit V Pay” project, a simple in-vehicle shopping and payment system based on voice AI. In the car, you order food, drinks, and items, pay for them, and the system will guide you where to find them. When the driver says, “V Pay, order one triangle kimbap and one banana milk at a nearby convenience store.” Then V Pay responds, “I found a convenience store near you. I will order one triangle kimbap and one banana milk at the OO convenience store’s OO branch.” It will continue, “Please tell me the payment password to pay 2900 won.” When the driver tells the payment password, V Pay will guide you to the place where you will receive the order through the navigation system with a message, “The payment has been successfully completed. The product can be picked up in about 2 minutes. We will begin guiding you to the OO branch of the OO convenience store.” It’s not just imagination anymore; you can soon drive a classic car revived by Evit Company and drink a cup of cold coffee paid via V Pay.