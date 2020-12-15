JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2020.12.15
Haevichi Jeju Offers “Cozy Winter Package”
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
2020.12.11
Haevichi Hotel & Resort Jeju will present the “Cozy Winter Package” until February 28 next year for the customers to enjoy a relaxing winter vacation while staying in a hotel surrounded by beautiful scenery.

This package includes one night in a Superior guestroom, Sum Mora’s breakfast buffet for two with the backdrop of the blue sea, a set of cafe latte and cookies for two to warm your body from the chilly weather, and unlimited use of indoor and outdoor heated pools.

The guests who stay two nights will receive each of all the minibar items once, and for three nights, guests can get upgraded to a room with a sea view depending on the availability.
