JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2020.12.15 10:36
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
NewsLocal news
Jeju Launches Own Local Currency, "Tamnaneunjeon"
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2020.12.15  10:33:50
페이스북 트위터

Tamnenunjeon, Jeju’s local currency, has finally made its debut.

Jeju Special Self-Governing Province Governor Won Hee-ryong announced in August that the province will issue local currency worth 370 billion won over the next three years to restore consumer sentiment frozen by COVID-19 and lay the foundation for a virtuous cycle of the local economy.

It is a strategy to help boost the local economy by strengthening the competitiveness and increasing sales of self-employed and small business owners.

The name of the currency is taken from the old name of Jeju, “Tamna,” and also reflects the wish that it will become a local currency that everyone “covets (tamnaeda).”


This year’s total issuance is 20 billion won, consisting of 12 billion won (60%) in card and mobile-types and 8 billion won (40%) in gift certificates. Consumers can receive a 10% discount when they purchase Tamnaneunjeon.

You can also get a 10% discount when purchasing gift certificates and 10% is accumulated as points when using the card type and mobile type. When used, a cash receipt can be issued, and during the year-end settlement, up to 30% of the amount used (40% in the traditional market) can be enjoyed as an income deduction.

The purchase limit per person is 700,000 won per month, and up to 5 million won per year. Discount benefits do not apply once the limit is exceeded. Anyone over the age of 14 can purchase the currency, which must be paid in cash.

Gift certificates can be purchased by visiting the nearest Nonghyup and Jeju Bank, and card and mobile types can be purchased through wire transfer via the Tamnaneunjeon application. There are three types of gift certificates: 5,000 won, 10,000 won, and 50,000 won. If more than 80% of the local currency is spent, users can get the remaining amount back in cash.

Tamnaneunjeon can be used at any business registered as a member in Jeju.
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트