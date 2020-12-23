The Belief of Jeju Haenyeo Captured by Photographer Kang Kun

▲ Hansu-ri, Hallim-eup, Jeju-si / 2019 / After the yeongdeunggut ritual is over, a boat loaded with sacrificial offerings are sent to the sea. “Entering the Waters: the Ritual for the Sea God,” a photo exhibition by Kang Kun, was held from November 10th to 29th in the Haenyeo Museum lobby. The show is featured here on our pages. Kang Kun’s career spans from a travel writer to an advertisement studio photographer to a news reporter; he now works as a documentary photographer. After settling in Jeju Island, Kang has been recording Jeju haenyeo’s rituals since 2014. ▲ Jongdal-ri, Gujwa-eup, Jeju-si / 2020 / On the morning of the Jamsugut ritual, a shaman and the village head pray at Saenggaenap Donjitdang altar in Jongdal-ri. Over 50 photos introduced in this exhibition record the belief of haenyeo, who have traditionally performed through generations Yeongdeung-gut and Yongwang-gut rituals on the Jeju shores to pray for good luck and abundance of fish. ▲ Sagye-ri, Andeok-myeon, Seogwipo-si / 2018 / Haenyeo are sailing out to the sea for jideurim (offering food to spirits in the sea), playing daeyang (gong), and having fun. On film, he captured the fate and traditional rituals of Jeju haenyeo, who are forced to rely on the god of the sea in the harsh, life-and-death diving conditions. ▲ Sagye-ri, Andeok-myeon, Seogwipo-si / 2018 / Using rice, a shaman predicts a haenyeo’s annual luck with swallow readings. ▲ Gimnyeong-ri, Gujwa-eup, Jeju-si / 2019 / This is a statue of the Dragon King to perform a welcoming gut ritual, prepared by haenyeo to wish for their safety and big catch from the sea. ▲ Haumok-dong, Udo / 2019 / The end of Jamsugut is decorated with aengmagi to prevent bad luck in the village for a year.