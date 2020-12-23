Jeju Shinhwa World Proposes a Winter Vacation with Heated Pool

Jeju Shinhwa World, the largest complex resort in Korea, proposes a perfect place to enjoy holidays with a warm heated pool in chilly weather. Starting November 1st, the guests at Shinhwa Resort at Jeju Shinhwa World, known for an infinity pool called “Sky Pool” with a fantastic view, will be given the privilege to make the best out of Shinhwa Water Park by using the exclusive elevator without going outside. After a pleasant and relaxing swim in Sky Pool, you can take the elevator to ride thrilling slides in the indoor pool, then return to Sky Pool to revel over the beautiful sunset of Jeju. All the operating pools are filled with warm water throughout the seasons, perfect for guests who want to relax at the hotel and enjoy all the swimming missed in summer. Skypool hours are from 10 am to 8 pm in November. In the winter season, the indoor pools at Shinhwa Water Park operate for extended hours, from 12 pm to 8 pm. It has four indoor pools and two indoor water slides that children love to ride. The park also features a mini pool with no height restrictions, a kids’ pool with various water rides and sprays, Bubble Pop where they can jump on an extra-large beach ball, and a lazy river pool to tube along carefree. Exciting rides include Big Cup that swings you down a massive 10m cup and two extreme pipe slides that offer exhilarating curves of 80m for maximum fun in winter waters. Jeju Shinhwa World’s only rooftop bar, “Bar on Top,” exudes different ambiance during the day and night. Their “Choice To Go Box” contains signature menu items for the guests to enjoy in your room. You can choose from simple and filling dishes such as fried chicken, pizza, burgers, and salads at reasonable prices. If you are in the mood for cocktails as you watch the scarlet sunset in the southwest, Bar on Top is the place to be. The bar is located at Shinhwa Resort Sky Pool, and the price of the “Choice To Go Box” package starts at 40,000 won (for three dishes). For more information, please visit the Jeju Shinhwa World website (https://www.shinhwaworld.com).